WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 18: From Kenya to Plumbridge

Born and raised in Kenya, Margaret Kelly moved to Ireland several years ago after falling in love with a Plumbridge man. The award-winning fashion designer, better known as Madge, has since also fallen in love with Tyrone. She tells her inspiring story to Thomas Maher.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)