WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 18: From Kenya to Plumbridge

  • 11 September 2025
WAT's The Story podcast: Episode 18: From Kenya to Plumbridge
Margaret Kelly tells her story on this week's podcast.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 11 September 2025
Born and raised in Kenya, Margaret Kelly moved to Ireland several years ago after falling in love with a Plumbridge man. The award-winning fashion designer, better known as Madge, has since also fallen in love with Tyrone. She tells her inspiring story to Thomas Maher.

