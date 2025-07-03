WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 9: The story of Oliver Pollock

This week’s podcast tells the incredible story of the life and legacy of Oliver Pollock. Pollock left Ireland in 1760 in search of a better life in America. Within a few years, he had become one of the country’s most successful businessmen. During the American Revolution he donated the equivalent today of £1 billion pounds to the cause of the Patriots fighting for American independence. Alongside this, Pollock is also the man credited with creating the dollar sign – arguably the world’s best known financial symbol. So how did a young man from the tiny village of Bready in Tyrone leave such an important legacy?
