Weather lady Cecilia Daly ‘a ray of sunshine’ at St Mary’s

PUPILS at St Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher, were on cloud nine when BBC weather reporter Cecilia Daly paid them a visit after they wrote to her for help with their ‘World Around Us’ project on weather.

Bringing the subject to life with a breath of fresh air, the pupils were treated to a presentation by Cecilia about her role as a meteorologist and how scientists predict weather patterns.

The school’s eco-coordinator Mr Hurd explained, “Cecilia’s visit really brought the weather topic to life for the children.

“Not only did they get a chance to share their learning, but they got the chance to make connections between learning in the classroom and a potential career in meteorology.”

Throughout the presentation, Cecilia offered a fascinating insights into what goes on behind the scenes in her role as a weather reporter.

She also explained to the pupils how satellites are used to predict the weather forecast.

There was even an opportunity for the children to ask plenty of questions about reporting the weather and how different types of weather occur.

Ahead of taking questions, Cecilia asked the pupils what they knew about climate change.

“It’s not looking good for the polar bears,” responded a particularly concerned pupil.

Another curious pupil asked if there will be any more storms this year.

“We are due some high winds to this weekend,” Cecilia explained.

“But no major storms are expected at the moment, although it’s still possible until March or April.”

Aside from the topic of the weather forecast, some of the pupils were somewhat let down that Cecilia didn’t bring her beloved four-legged friend Pedro along.

Others were rather shocked as the weather reporter confirmed that her favourite type of weather is thunder.

Following the presentation, vice-principal Mr McKenna said, “The children learned a lot and Cecilia was blown away by their knowledge.

“We really value these opportunities to take learning beyond the classroom walls.

“Cecilia really engaged the children with her enthusiasm and warmth.

“She was a real ray of sunshine and has inspired the children to further their interest in learning more about the topic.”