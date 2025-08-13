Tyrone group helps 100 farming families across the North

A TYRONE-based charity has stepped in to support more than 100 farming families across the North already this year, as pressures on the agricultural sector continue to mount.

Rural Support, which provides emotional, financial, and crisis assistance to farming families, has seen a sharp rise in demand for its services in 2025, particularly across the Western and Northern Health Trust areas.

Since January past, the charity has helped 62 families with farm business support, while a further 38 have received counselling, often delivered in the comfort of their own homes or family farms. The organisation has also reported a 29 per-cent increase in uptake of its bereavement programme, ‘Life Beyond,’ compared to the same period last year.

“Rural Support is a vital lifeline,” said Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support. “From financial guidance and mental health support to crisis assistance and simply being a listening ear, we help farmers navigate hardship and regain stability. By offering compassionate, confidential, and practical help, Rural Support plays a crucial role in sustaining the wellbeing of our farming community and preserving the future of agriculture.”

According to the charity, the rising demand reflects the complex and growing challenges facing the farming community – from climate change and volatile markets to increased operational costs, regulatory pressures, and shifting consumer expectations. Although farmgate prices are currently strong, they follow several difficult years marked by Covid-19, the invasion of Ukraine, and devastating weather events like Storm Eowyn.

Adding to the strain are ongoing concerns around the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) and Inheritance Tax relief, both of which continue to cause uncertainty and anxiety within the sector.

Gyles Dawson, director of Programmes, emphasised, “No one in the agricultural community should face hardship alone. By working together – through financial contributions, strategic partnerships, staff training, awareness campaigns, or inkind support; we can build a more resilient, supported, and sustainable farming sector for the future.”

She added, “I would encourage all farmers, agri-sector stakeholders, and wider community partners to support this vital lifeline.”

Rural Support, established in 2002, offers a wide range of services including a confidential support line, one-to-one mentoring, and guidance on business and personal challenges.

The freephone helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9am–9pm, on 0800 138 1678, with voicemail and options available outside of hours. More information is available at www.ruralsupport.org.uk