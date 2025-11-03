Omagh centre encouraging residents to take up new activities

AS part of Positive Ageing Month, the Western Health and Social Care Trust has launched a new promotional video highlighting the wide range of activities available at its day centres across the Trust area.

The video aims to encourage more older people to attend their local centre, which offers day opportunities for those living with dementia, physical or mental health needs, and for both under-65s and over-65s.

Phyllis Kelly, day centre manager at Gortmore Day Centre in Omagh, said the centres play a vital role in reducing loneliness and isolation among older people.

“We know many of our older citizens can feel lonely and isolated in the community, and we want to encourage people to come along,” she said.

“We offer a wide range of activities in a friendly, creative environment where people can meet new friends, stay active and enjoy themselves. Our programmes include arts and crafts, baking, gardening, flower arranging, chair yoga, music, dancing and social outings. We also welcome musicians, singers and local schoolchildren throughout the year – there really is something for everyone.”

To attend a day centre, individuals should contact their social worker in the Older People’s Community Team, who can make a referral based on assessed need.

Centres operate across the Western Trust area, including Limavady, Derry, Strabane, Omagh, Newtownstewart, Beragh, Dromore, Lisnaskea and Enniskillen.

Jane White, head of care and accommodation, Older People’s Services at the Western Trust, said the centres provide valuable opportunities for connection and learning.

“Our centres run Monday to Friday, 9am to 3.30pm, excluding bank holidays,” she said. “Some are open daily, others operate one or two days per week, but all share the same goal – to help older people socialise, learn new skills and take part in meaningful group activities.

“We have highly experienced staff who use their creativity and skills to make sure everyone enjoys their time with us.”

She added, “We would encourage older people to consider attending their local day centre. Please speak with your social worker to find out more and discuss a referral.”