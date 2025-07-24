£500,000 boost for community transport service in Omagh

A VITAL rural transport service in the Omagh area has received a major boost with almost £500,000 in Stormont funding confirmed for the year ahead.

Easilink Community Transport is set to receive £491,664 for its Dial-A-Lift service in the 2025–26 financial year, following written confirmation from Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

Dial-A-Lift provides essential transport for people in rural communities to access shops, medical appointments, and social activities. Like many similar services, Easilink has faced challenges around driver shortages and capacity – issues this funding aims to ease.

One immediate improvement is the removal of SmartPass restrictions, which had previously limited users to one return trip per week. While journeys will still be subject to availability, more people are now expected to benefit.

Easilink chair Daniel O’Hagan said the support marks a welcome change in attitude from government.

“This reflects a level of recognition for community transport not seen in over a decade,” he said.

Chief executive Claire Russell also welcomed the news, thanking staff, volunteers, and supporters.

“Easilink remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transport,” she said. “After years of cuts and pressure, this funding gives us a chance to start rebuilding… though it will take time.”