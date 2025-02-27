A picture of success at Omagh club exploring all walks of life

Omagh Photography Club are a group of amateur photographers who come together fortnightly to share in the delights of producing pleasing images for themselves and others.

Holding regular theme-based competitions covering such subjects as landscape, portrait, sport, still life, and more, the club also mounts occasional exhibitions displaying the work of all its members.

Their most recent competition focused on the theme of portraits and showcased the outstanding and diverse skills of the club’s members.

Advertisement

In joint-third place were Peter Cummings and Pat Connell, with Arnie Livingston taking second place, and Paul Fox in first place, marking his fourth win of the season.

“Every fortnight within the club, we hold a different competition with a different theme,” explained the club’s PR officer Michael Cooney.

“Each member earns points based on how they do, and at the end of each year we then hold a prize-giving ceremony where we present an award to the person who accumulates the most points.

“We have some really good photographers involved who produce some great work on a regular basis

“While the club does not have an explicit teaching role, our more experienced members can offer hints and tips to beginners in areas such as composition and digital editing,” said Michael.

Based in Omagh town, the club meets fortnightly between September and May on Tuesday nights, opening their doors to any budding photographers who want to learn new skills and discover new software as they aim to enhance the photography experience, accommodating everyone from beginners to professionals.