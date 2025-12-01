Advertisement

Award legacy of young Strabane man who died tragically in 2018

  • 1 December 2025
Award legacy of young Strabane man who died tragically in 2018
Adult Learning Disability Occupational Therapist service ‘Inclusive Bikes’ initiative won this year’s Davin Corrigan Legacy Award for Improving Patient and Service User Safety through Engagement.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 December 2025
1 minute read

AN annual award celebrates the legacy of a Strabane man’s short life and the changes that have been implemented throughout the Western Trust following his passing.

Following 25-year=old Davin Corrigan’s tragic death at the mental health Grangewood facility in Derry in 2018, an inquest found failings by the Western Trust, RQIA and the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre.

The Trust later issued a public apology.

Davin Corrigan died in 2018.

The award, which was launched in 2020, commemorates Davin’s life by recognising impactful changes within the Trust that have strengthened patient and service user safety through meaningful engagement with service users, their families, and carers.

This year, the Davin Corrigan Award Ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

Members of the public were invited to attend alongside Trust staff and external partners to hear first-hand about the project finalists and celebrate the positive impact these initiatives have made on service user and carer safety.

The award winners, ‘Inclusive Bikes’ promote inclusion and allows individuals who are not able to use a regular bike to experience and enjoy cycling in a safe and welcoming environment, as well as accessing the outdoors.

Christine McLaughlin, assistant director of Adult Learning Disability Services at the Western Trust, expressed her delight that the Inclusion Bikes initiative were chosen as this year’s winners.

She said, “It’s a wonderful achievement and recognition of their important work that Anne and Caoimhe, cccupational therapists from our Adult Learning Disability Services have been chosen for this award.

“This is deserving recognition for their hard work and dedication to supporting adults with a learning disability to be seen and thrive in their local community.”

Related posts:

Differing views on plans for new skate park in Strabane Omagh centre encouraging residents to take up new activities New facilities at Castlederg leisure centre to open in January
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY