Award legacy of young Strabane man who died tragically in 2018

AN annual award celebrates the legacy of a Strabane man’s short life and the changes that have been implemented throughout the Western Trust following his passing.

Following 25-year=old Davin Corrigan’s tragic death at the mental health Grangewood facility in Derry in 2018, an inquest found failings by the Western Trust, RQIA and the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre.

The Trust later issued a public apology.

The award, which was launched in 2020, commemorates Davin’s life by recognising impactful changes within the Trust that have strengthened patient and service user safety through meaningful engagement with service users, their families, and carers.

This year, the Davin Corrigan Award Ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

Members of the public were invited to attend alongside Trust staff and external partners to hear first-hand about the project finalists and celebrate the positive impact these initiatives have made on service user and carer safety.

The award winners, ‘Inclusive Bikes’ promote inclusion and allows individuals who are not able to use a regular bike to experience and enjoy cycling in a safe and welcoming environment, as well as accessing the outdoors.

Christine McLaughlin, assistant director of Adult Learning Disability Services at the Western Trust, expressed her delight that the Inclusion Bikes initiative were chosen as this year’s winners.

She said, “It’s a wonderful achievement and recognition of their important work that Anne and Caoimhe, cccupational therapists from our Adult Learning Disability Services have been chosen for this award.

“This is deserving recognition for their hard work and dedication to supporting adults with a learning disability to be seen and thrive in their local community.”