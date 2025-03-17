Beautiful Bessy Bell trail is district’s favourite walk

THE beautifully-scenic trail of Bessy Bell has been crowned ‘Fermanagh and Omagh’s Favourite Walk’ following a public poll.

The survey, conducted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, found that the walk nestled between Omagh and Newtownstewart emerged as the top choice among more than 500 participants who voted for their favourite hiking route.

Launched in December, the poll invited the public to choose from 46 stunning walks featured in the Fermanagh & Omagh Walking Guide.

The overwhelming response highlighted the community’s love for the region’s diverse and picturesque landscapes.

Bessy Bell is celebrated for its spectacular views and rich natural beauty. Indeed its 2.8-mile trek to the peak rewards walkers with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding Sperrins landscape, making it a standout choice among the district’s many walking routes.

While Bessy Bell took the top spot, several other trails in Tyrone also proved popular, including Gortin Glen Forest Park, much-loved locally for its series of stunning forest trails in the heart of the Sperrin Mountains and Loughmacrory, home to a scenic lakeside route, perfect for all ages.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr John McClaughry, said, “Bessy Bell is a worthy winner, but it’s clear that all our trails are cherished by both residents and visitors.

“We hope this inspires even more people to explore the stunning outdoor spaces across Fermanagh and Omagh, embracing the many physical and mental health benefits of walking.”