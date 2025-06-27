Beragh pupils get to explore renewable energy up close

PUPILS from Roscavey Primary School in Beragh celebrated Global Wind Day with an educational trip to the Shantavny windfarm in the Garvaghey area.

Children from P1 to P7, along with their teachers, were given a unique opportunity to explore the world of renewable energy up close. Hosted by Capital Dynamics, the visit offered a behind-the-scenes look at how wind power is generated.

Engineer Enda Gallagher led the tour, guiding the pupils inside a wind turbine and explaining how the technology works.

He answered a wide range of thoughtful questions from the children, who impressed everyone with their curiosity and understanding of renewable energy.

Teacher Pauline Davison added a hands-on element to the day by allowing the children to try on some of the health and safety equipment used on-site, giving them a feel for what it’s like to work in the industry.

The visit left a lasting impression, with staff noting the enthusiasm and insight shown by the pupils – perhaps a sign that some future engineers are already in the making!

Special thanks go to Killian Gavaghan, Senior Project Manager at Capital Dynamics, for making the visit possible.