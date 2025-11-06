Best dressed recognition for stylish Omagh woman

A STYLE-SAVVY Omagh woman, who sported a stunning orange dress bedecked with black bows at this year’s Down Royal Racecourse, has been named a ‘best dressed lady finalist’ at the prestigious event.

Leona Quinn was one of hundreds of women who turned out in force on Saturday for the highly-anticipated ‘Ladies Day’ – an annual highlight of the 2025 BetVictor Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Leona’s sophisticated look, featuring exceptional tailoring and trademark Tyrone flair, stood out to the judges, securing her spot as a top ten finalist in the coveted ‘Madrí Exceptional Best Dressed Lady’ competition.

The Best Dressed competitions saw judges searching for winning looks across three categories, with the atmosphere being electric in the new Madrí Exceptional Marquee.

Taking the prestigious title of ‘Madrí Exceptional Best Dressed Lady’ was Karen Walsh from Banbridge, who donned an elegant navy dress from Self-Portrait.

Her star prize was a holiday in Madrid, including flights, a five-star hotel stay and a city pass.

The ‘Freddie Hatchet Best Dressed Man’ title went to Raymond Gilbourne from Cork, who won a bespoke outfit.

Finally, the ‘Best Dressed Couple’, sponsored by Lough Erne Resort, was awarded to Glenda and Keith Willett from Belfast, securing an indulgent weekend spa break at the beloved Enniskillen resort.

The esteemed judging panel featured Cool FM Breakfast Show presenter and fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney, solicitor and style enthusiast Jane McDermott and spa manager at Lough Erne Resort Colleen Maguire.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, said, “The highly-anticipated Ladies Day continues to be a highlight of the racing calendar.

“Thank you to our wonderful sponsors and congratulations to all of our fantastic winners and finalists who made the day such a dazzling success.”