Bob Salisbury to speak in Omagh about wildlife sanctuary project

A man who has transformed a 17-acre site near Seskinore into a wildlife sanctuary will this week talk about what inspired him.

For the past twenty years, Rosemary and Bob Salisbury have dedicated themselves to transforming the site.

Their visionary project has not only restored natural habitats but has also gained national recognition, winning prestigious awards and featuring on television and radio.

Their book, Field of Dreams, has received widespread acclaim for its inspiring insights into rewilding and conservation.

Bob will give a talk about their project at the Strule Arts Centre at 7pm on Thursday, June 19.

From the very beginning, Rosemary and Bob meticulously documented their journey, capturing the evolution of the landscape through photographs.

These images form the foundation of their engaging and informative presentation, offering a firsthand look at how dedication, patience, and ecological stewardship can rejuvenate the countryside.

A spokesperson for the Strule Arts Centre said the Salisburys’ project was a ‘remarkable, real-world example of how conservation efforts can bring biodiversity back to our landscapes’.

“Whether you’re passionate about wildlife preservation, sustainable land management, or gardening for nature, this talk will offer invaluable lessons and inspiration.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a project that demonstrates the power of commitment to natural heritage and ecological restoration.”

Admission to the talk is £3.50.