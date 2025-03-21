Castlederg woman gears up for cycling challenge on Mother’s Day

A CASTLEDERG woman is gearing up for a special cycling challenge this Mother’s Day in memory of a beloved family member.

Originally from Newtownstewart, Linda Irwin lives in Castlederg with her husband of 15 years, Arnold, and their daughter Rebecca. A former pupil of Omagh High School, Linda has worked at Campsie Post Office in Omagh for over 20 years and now manages the busy branch.

On this Mothering Sunday (March 30), Linda will embark on a 50-mile cycling challenge in support of Care for Cancer to mark the 50th anniversary of the passing of her mother-in-law, Rebecca Elizabeth Irwin.

Advertisement

“On March 28, 1975, my husband Arnold and his sisters, Wendy Cassidy and Paula Sachdev, lost their beloved mother at the young age of 35,” Linda shared.

“To honour her memory on this significant anniversary, I’ve decided to cycle 50 miles in aid of Care for Cancer. Any support for this worthy cause would be greatly appreciated.”

Before her passing, Rebecca was a dedicated mother who balanced family life with her passion for knitting and dressmaking.

“She didn’t smoke or drink and was the eldest of five sisters,” Linda said.

“She was a loving mother, daughter and sister. Rebecca worked at Scott’s Shirt Factory in Castlederg before marrying David John Irwin on June 18, 1963. After that, she devoted her time to her family, knitting and making dresses for her sisters.”

Tragedy struck the family again just a month after Rebecca’s passing when her father, Matt Porter, passed away on April 26, 1975, at the age of 60. The heartbreak continued the following year when her husband, David, lost his battle with cancer on March 22, 1976, at just 45-years-old.

determined

Advertisement

Although Linda admits she is ‘far from a cyclist’, she is determined to take on the challenge, despite the difficulties of training while working full-time and the short daylight hours. She has been receiving support and guidance from experienced cyclist Sharon Craig, who will also be there on the day.

The 50-mile route will begin from Linda’s home on Ednagee Road, passing through Castlederg Cemetery, Castlederg, Ardstraw, Newtownstewart, Gortin, Omagh, Drumquin, and back to Castlederg Cemetery.

l Linda has a sponsorship form available at the counter of Campsie Post Office for those who wish to support her efforts. Donations can also be made via her Facebook page or through the Care for Cancer Facebook page.