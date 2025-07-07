Chinese counsel general taken for a walk around Omagh

THE counsel general for the People’s Republic of China has once again highlighted his hopes for links with Tyrone, during a visit to Omagh.

Consul General Li Nan was a guest of the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff on Thursday. They visited a number of sites locally, and also met with representatives from cultural, business and sporting organisations.

It was the second time Counsul General Nan has visited Tyrone since his inauguration a year ago. He had previously been the guest of the former chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Eugene McConnell at OHM Engineering in Clogher.

Advertisement

On that occasion, the Counsul General spoke of Tyrone’s ‘highly education workforce’ and of his hopes to develop links with China in all sectors, including manufacturing, education, tourism as well as trade and investment.

Strong links have already been established with China by the South West College in Omagh.

Speaking following the visit, Mr McElduff, who had previously met with the Consul General, said it was a privilege to show him around the Omagh area.

As well as visiting the Gortin Glens and the delegation met with representatives from Omagh Chamber of Commerce at a specially-arranged event in the Strule Arts Centre. They also went on a walkabout around Omagh town centre.

“It is an honour to meet with the Consul General; he is someone I found to be very friendly and interested in the various activities and places which we visited during his short visit,” Mr McElduff said.

“The hope is that, through further contact with the Chinese Consulate, we can establish further economic and other links which would be beneficial…

“It was also important that he got to sample both Irish and Ulster Scots culture, and the rich daily lives of people here in Omagh and the surrounding area.”