Coalisland group wants people to take up running challenge

NA Fianna Runners club in Coalisland are bringing in the new year with a bang as they welcome anyone who wishes to get fit and active in 2026 to join them for their Couch to 5k challenge this January.

A spokesperson on behalf of the club urged people to sign up for the challenge.

“Have you been thinking about starting running but don’t know where to begin? Or maybe you want to get back into fitness after the festive break?

“The Fianna Runners Couch to 5k in the perfect place to start. Absolutely no running experience is needed – we start slow and build up together.

“Everyone is welcome to join the fun. Just bring your trainers, a bottle of water, and a smile. Let’s make 2026 your year!”

Kicking off next Tuesday in Coalisland, the clubs Public Relations Officer Packy Carty said the course is ideal for anyone who has never ran before.

“We pride ourselves on welcoming new people, and many of those who complete the Cough to 5k and find their love for running go on to join us and run various distances up to, and including, the marathon,” he said. “I came into the club via the Cough to 5k myself and it has had a massive positive impact on my health and fitness.

“I’ve met some fantastic people and had great craic along the way.

“My only tip is consistency – keep turning up to the training and you’ll be amazed by what you can achieve in a relatively short space of time.”

The Na Fianna Runners club will launch their annual Couch to 5k event on Tuesday, January 13 at Gortgonis Track from 6:30pm.

Anyone interested in taking part must be over the age of 18 and pay £16 for the full course upon their first session.