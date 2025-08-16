Concerns eased around sports facilities at new Strule campus

THE Department of Education has confirmed the full range of sporting facilities to be provided at the new Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh, easing recent concerns about pitch provision.

Due to open in September 2028, the Gortin Road complex will unite six schools – Omagh CBS, Omagh Academy, Loreto Grammar, Omagh High School, Sacred Heart College and the already-established Arvalee School and Resource Centre – in the largest education project ever undertaken in the North.

The Department says the campus will cater for a wide range of sports, with facilities designed for flexibility and maximum use, both for school activities and for community access.

Gaelic games will be well provided for, with four ‘sand-mattress’ grass pitches – specially constructed for enhanced drainage – which can also host intermediate soccer matches. Rugby will also be accommodated, with interchangeable GAA and rugby posts available for special events.

Other facilities will include a protected grass cricket square, cricket oval markings, two synthetic sand-carpet hockey pitches and a 3G rugby pitch adaptable for two junior soccer games.

Athletics provision will feature a 100-metre synthetic six-lane sprint track alongside an eight-lane grass track.

The chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, who had raised concerns about Gaelic games provision, welcomed the clarity.

“It is important that we have now received clarity from the Department of Education about the sporting provision at the Strule Campus and seen the full array of pitches being planned,” Cllr McElduff said.

“Gaelic games are the largest sports in this area and it is good that Gaelic football, hurling and camogie will be adequately provided for. Community use and accessibility is going to be vital at the new campus. I expect that there will be an entity established where community and sporting groups can use the facilities when they are available.

“The fact that there will be numerous pitches adaptable for a number of different sports is also important.”