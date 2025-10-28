Consultation event today about Strabane skatepark plans

A STRABANE skatepark could provide a real ‘investment opportunity’ for local businesses, according to one of the project’s main supporters.

Liam Cannon was speaking as Derry City and Strabane District Council today host a second public consultation for the proposed facility. The consultation is taking from 10.30am to 9pm at the Melvin Sports Centre.

This hearing will be a key step in developing the new facility, which would be located on land adjacent to Melvin Sports Complex.

The project, which has been in development since July 2024, is part of a larger plan to create a new urban park and play area in the Ballycolman area.

Liam Cannon of Strabane Urban Sports, who founded the movement to establish the skatepark, said that the concept offers potential investment for businesses.

“This (consultation) is a huge step, just as significant as any step in getting closer to getting the skate park,” said Liam.

“This has been another victory, but the real victory will be when it is built and opened. But it’s good to see the progression and seeing the plans become reality.

“Last year we had a company come in to Strabane to host a pop-up skate park and I think everyone was taken back by how popular it was. We had people come from Belfast, Omagh, Portrush and all over keen to get involved.”

He continued, “But whilst I was researching this I spoke with people in another council area who had established their own skatepark, and the tourism revenue was estimated to be £2 million for the area, with their skatepark contributing towards that.

“So for Strabane this would be a great investment opportunity that would see great benefit to local businesses in the area.”

Chair of Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Declan Norris, said: “The council team has been working hard with the local skateboard fraternity to get the designs to this stage, and we really want to hear what the wider community thinks.

“This project is a fantastic example of the Council’s commitment to delivering high-quality recreational facilities that our residents want and will use.”