Daniel and his pooch perform well at Stormont dog contest

WEST Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan and his English Bulldog, Hudson, were among the top dogs at Stormont this week after winning the coveted ‘Pawblic Vote’ in the inaugural Stormont Dog of the Year competition.

Hosted by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, the event brought MLAs and their four-legged companions together at Stormont Estate Dog Park to celebrate the special bond between people and their pets – and to raise awareness about key animal welfare issues across the North.

While the overall title of Stormont Dog of the Year 2025 went to Rey, a Bordernese owned by Alliance MLA Andrew McMurray, it was Daniel and Hudson who captured the hearts of the public. The Pawblic Vote, decided by online ballot, recognised the pair’s personality, partnership, and sheer popularity with voters.

Speaking after the win, Daniel said he was thrilled with Hudson’s performance.

“Hudson’s a real character and he’s part of the family. I’m delighted the public got behind him – he’s brought a bit of joy to Stormont and a few smiles along the way,” he said.

Dogs Trust CEO Owen Sharp said the event showcased “the powerful bond between people and their pets,” while Dr Ed Hayes from The Kennel Club praised the MLAs for “championing dog welfare across the political spectrum.”

Second place overall went to Maxwell, a Cockapoo owned by DUP MLA Peter Martin, with Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly’s Tibetan Terrier Ruby in third.