Differing views on plans for new skate park in Strabane

A PUBLIC consultation on plans for a new greenway between Strabane and Sion Mills — alongside proposals for a community skate park — has drawn a mixed response from locals.

The event this week invited residents to share their views with representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council and local campaigner Liam Cannon of Strabane Urban Sports, who is leading the skate park project.

The proposed greenway is a central part of the council’s strategy to deliver ‘high-quality active travel infrastructure across the district’.

The consultation offered locals a chance to comment on the draft route before the project moves to the next stage of design and development.

The greenway is set to run from Melvin Sports Complex along the River Mourne, linking to Sion Mills at Herdman’s Mill and extending to Camus Bridge, using parts of the former railway line. The first section will stretch from Melvin to Sigersons.

Colin Kennedy, the council’s Natural Environment Regeneration Officer, said feedback had been ‘very positive even at this early stage’.

“People are excited to see the potential for a greenway linking Strabane and Sion Mills,” he said.

“There are many benefits to having a greenway linking the two places, particularly in terms of setting out a walkway where people can get out and enjoy nature and the natural beauty that surrounds Strabane. There’s a lot of spadework to be done to make this a reality but I’m encouraged by the positive feedback thus far.”

Local resident Maura McLaughlin welcomed the idea.

“I think this is a brilliant idea, if it’s done right and I’m encouraged by the designs. This will be great for the town, children and adults alike. I’m very fond of walking and I’ve used all the walkways currently available. If this one comes to fruition I will certainly be using it also, plus my grandchildren will be encouraged to use it as well, to get them out of the house and into nature.”

Representatives from Strabane Golf Club, Gerard Walsh and Gerry McColgan, also expressed support but raised safety concerns about the second phase.

“We’re not against it, I’ll put it that way,” said McColgan, the club’s secretary. “It’ll benefit the town greatly and it’s worth supporting. Any concerns we have are in terms of health and safety; the second phase is due to skirt the golf course, particularly around holes nine and ten, so the potential of walkers to be struck by golf balls is of concern.”

He added that the club is working with the council on ‘solutions, such as canopies and boardwalks’, noting that this stage “is a long way off right now.”

Turning to the proposed skate park, some residents voiced fears about anti-social behaviour – something Mr Cannon was quick to challenge.

“I would agree there is a possibility, but the park would certainly not be a magnet,” he said.

“This will be a floodlit, family-oriented area, skateboarding embodies and encourages people to engage in activities.”

Mr Cannon added, “The visuals include a low fence which could be amended to make it a high fence but at the same time, we don’t want the park to seem ‘out of bounds’ or caged… It has been proven the positive outweighs the negative and a development like this would eliminate such behaviour.”