Disney dreams come true for Tyrone children

FOUR brave Tyrone children, all living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, recently enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.

Joining a group of 44 others from across the North, including parents, local health professionals, and Trust representatives, they set off recently for two days of Disney magic.

The trip had been carefully organised to ensure a safe and stress-free experience, supported by doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, Trust general manager Fiona Williamson, and board member Anna Kayes.

Taking part in the short vacation was Faye McEvoy (10), from Coalisland, Caiden Pritchard (5), from Omagh, Shea Speak (6) from Sion Mills and Rory Miskimmon (5) from Killyclogher.

Faye McEvoy’s mum, Nuala remarked that the group had a ‘magical’ time in Disney. Faye was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in October 2024 and has just completed her treatment this August.

“Faye is a big Disney fan. All the opportunities she has missed out on throughout the year have now been forgotten, thanks to this magical trip to Disneyland Paris,” said Nuala.

Caiden Pritchard lives with a life-limiting condition called MecP2 Duplication Syndrome. For his parents, Melanie and Darren, the presence of dedicated medical professionals made the trip even more special, allowing them to fully enjoy the experience with peace of mind.

They said, “This trip is absolutely amazing for Caiden. To see his face light up meeting the Disney characters and to share these precious moments together is something we will treasure forever.”

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust chairman Colin Barkley highlighted the importance of such trip. He said, “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories.”

This initiative provides families with the opportunity to take a break from the daily challenges of managing serious health conditions and instead create joyful, lasting memories.

For more information or to support the charity, please visit: https://nichildrentolapland.com.