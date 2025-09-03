Disused Tyrone kiln a key link to old farming methods

A traditional rural farming technique, once vital to agriculture across Ireland for over a century, has almost been forgotten.

Scattered across Tyrone are the ruins of stone kilns, once used to process limestone and produce lime, a natural fertiliser that transformed crop growth long before industrial methods took hold. In an era before mass-produced fertiliser, farmers faced enormous hardship.

Many tilled their land by hand, using primitive tools and relying on livestock manure to enrich the soil. But from the 16th century, lime became a breakthrough. By burning limestone, farmers discovered they could create a powder that improved soil fertility and revolutionised yields across Europe.

Ireland quickly adopted this method, and stone kilns were erected all over the country’s backroads, many of which remain today in Tyrone.

These include sites at Rylagh Road in Omagh, Botera Upper in Clanabogan and Bradan Road near Drumquin.

While much of the lime from smaller kilns was used on farms and in homes, larger kilns produced lime for tanning hides, lime wash, mortar, waterproofing walls and industrial purposes.

The kilns worked by heating limestone to around 1,000°C, driving off carbon dioxide and leaving ‘quicklime’.

Mixed with water, this became slaked lime, which eventually cooled back to powder and was tilled into the soil.

Two main kiln types were used in Ireland: Intermittent kilns, which worked in loading and cooling cycles, and continuous kilns, which burned constantly as fuel and stone were added together. These kilns were commonly fuelled by wood, peat, coal and anthracite dust.

The process was lengthy, often taking a week or more, but once the lime had absorbed moisture and crumbled to powder, it could be ploughed into the soil.

This practice improved both crops and livelihoods until the mid-20th century, when industrial lime-making rendered local kilns redundant.

Many fell into disrepair, but some have since been restored as heritage sites.

In 2003, Drumquin marked the 50th anniversary of its kiln being last lit with a commemorative firing. On Rylagh Road, a kiln built in 1801 was revitalised in 2015 by Friends of the Glens as a monument and tourist attraction.

Today, lime remains essential to agriculture.

Dr Jane Sayers, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) dairying adviser, says “Lime is the foundation of soil fertility, grass growth and subsequently milk production. By correcting soil acidity, it supports soil organisms, releases nutrients, and sustains grass growth.”