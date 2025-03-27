Dublin GAA star to speak in Dromore about impact of addiction

Dublin GAA legend Philly McMahon will be in Tyrone tomorrow night to speak about the impact drugs had on his family.

McMahon will take part in a discussion about addiction awareness at Dromore Sports Complex.

The All-Star defender’s brother John, a heroin addict, died in 2012.

Since John’s death, the footballer has put his weight behind helping others in similar situations.

Tomorrow’s event, which begins at 8pm, has been organised by Dromore GAA club.

It is a free event for all over-15s.

Philly McMahon will express in great depth the damage drugs had on his family and the devastation it can cause to communities.

Current Tyrone senior player and All-Ireland winner Conn Kilpatrick will bravely give his account of his own gambling addiction and how he fought back to gain a normal life again.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the event said: “As many know, any form of addiction damages lives and families, we urge you to turn up in numbers to widen the awareness of these addictions in our locality.

“A powerful evening is in store and again we urge everyone to attend this.”