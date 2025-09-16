Events being organised to celebrate lives of older people

A host of events are to be held in the local council area next month as part of Positive Ageing Month 2025.

The month-long programme, organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Public Health Agency, and South West Age Partnership, celebrates the contribution older residents make to communities.

This year, it’s all about giving older residents plenty of chances to get involved, stay active, and enjoy social time with others.

Highlights include lively chat-tea dances, hands-on creative workshops, and a talk on the legacy of Desmonds Clothes Factory.

The month will also feature Volunteer and Harvest Fairs, offering opportunities for engagement and celebration of local contributions.

To support healthy ageing, a range of fitness-focused activities will be available, including chair-based exercise sessions, free swims for over-60s, and ‘walk leader’ training.

In addition, practical sessions will empower older people to navigate everyday challenges with confidence – covering topics such as scam awareness, financial advice, online banking, and how to book an MOT online.

Positive Ageing Month also features informative talks and digital inclusion sessions to help older individuals stay connected in an increasingly online world.

Local libraries, community centres, and arts venues will host many of these events, creating welcoming spaces where people can build friendships and feel a sense of belonging.

An interactive engagement event, Your Council, Your Questions, will take place on Monday, October 14, at The Grange, Omagh, from 10.30 am to 1pm, giving older people an opportunity to ask questions of their local representatives on the issues that affect them most.

The council will also be illuminating Enniskillen Castle and Strule Arts Centre in purple on October 1 to recognise the ‘International Day for Older Persons’ and the commencement of Positive Ageing Month.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said:

“Positive Ageing Month is a great chance to celebrate the energy and contributions of older people in our Council area.

“Whether it is through laughter, learning, or simply sharing a cup of tea, this month-long series of events serves as a reminder of the value of connection at every stage of life. I encourage everyone to get involved and enjoy what is on offer. A chance to take part and to be seen and heard as well.”

For further information on the programme for Positive Ageing Month in the local area, visit the council website.