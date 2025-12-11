Family to tell a story which stretches from Italy to Omagh

OVER the next few weeks, Sweet Omagh Town internet radio will be putting out some programmes recorded over the course of the year.

This week will begin with the McGartland Brothers, Dino, Peewee and Tony, who will be talking about their time in Gortrush Park, O’Kane Park and even the Café Rex.

Listeners will hear about their mother’s journey from Italy to Omagh and their fathers love of music which started the boys off on their own musical journeys.

Sweet Omagh Town will have a new episode out every Tuesday for the next few weeks so keep an eye out on their Facebook and YouTube channels. Just search for Sweet Omagh Town Internet Radio.