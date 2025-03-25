Family tree research event being held in Strabane this week

Genealogy has become a popular hobby in recent years, and Strabane History Society is giving locals the chance to explore their family history meeting this week.

Genealogy expert Boyd Gray, from West Ulster Genealogy Services, will lead a workshop titled Researching Your Family History.

In a break from the usual lecture series, this hands-on session will be facilitated at Holy Cross College. It marks the first in a series of sessions on family research, where participants will learn to use online tools such as the Griffith Valuation, the National Archives, and the 1901 and 1911 censuses.

Advertisement

Don’t worry if you’re not computer-savvy – Mr Boyd and Holy Cross technician Glenn Neeson will guide each attendee through the basic steps required.

The meeting is open to both society members and non-members. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to book their place by contacting Michael Kennedy at 07762105728 or Pat McGuigan at 07790009319.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 27, from 7pm to 9pm at Holy Cross College. Anyone interested in uncovering the roots of their family tree is more than welcome to attend.