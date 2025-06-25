Fans get to visit childhood home of renowned Strabane writer

A festival celebrating Strabane-born writer Flann O’Brien got underway in the town today.

The 8th International Flann O’Brien Conference runs until Friday.

It will a wide range of events, including panel discussions and film screenings, all of which will look at a different aspect of O’Brien’s work.

The author and journalist, whose real name was Brian Nolan, is considered a major figure in twentieth-century Irish literature.

He wrote a number of renowned books, including The Third Policeman and At Swim-Two-Birds.

The festival in his honour began this morning with a tour which included a visit to O’Brien’s childhood home in Strabane.