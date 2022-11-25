Omagh girl Katelynn to represent Ireland in beauty pageant

THE glamorous lights of America will soon be greeting bubbly Katelynn Fernandez from Omagh, as she has been chosen to represent Ireland in the ‘Regency International Pageant’ in Las Vegas next year.

The enthusiastic 11-year-old, who has dedicated her young life to fighting racism and bullying, was simply ‘delighted’ to receive this honour after winning the ‘Junior Miss Diamond Ireland 2022’ title at the Miss Diamond UK and Ireland finals, which were held at the Morley town hall, Leeds from October 27-29.

Describing the finals as ‘amazing’, Katelynn, who is currently a student of Christ the King PS, also won the ‘Diamond Style Queen’ and ‘Diamond Personality’ awards at the wonderful weekend, which she said was ‘filled with fun and laughter’.

The ‘Regency International Pageant’ in Las Vegas will be taking place in July 2023, and Katelynn is looking forward to travelling to the city with the other pageant winners of different ages from across the UK and Ireland.

Katelynn, who is one of only four winners from Ireland, has been competing in the charity pageants since she was 10, and has won three pageants in the last year alone.

DARING TO DREAM

Confidently, she explained that there is more to pageantry than simply ‘going on stage’. Instead, it’s ‘about meeting amazing new people, making friends for life, believing in yourself, and working hard to achieve your dreams’, she said.

Pageantry is also about ‘supporting each other’, Katelynn added.

And she believes every person is beautiful. This is why she has dedicated her title to stopping racism and bullying.

It is her aim to prove that no matter what age you are or what colour or shape you are, you are beautiful, as beauty comes from inside.

Katelynn is also involved in a road safety awareness campaign, and she has also donated toys and goods and money to various charities.

She concluded by congratulating all the winners, and says she is looking forward to fulfilling her dream, which is competing in Las Vegas. She also wants to thank the directors of the ‘Diamond’ competition, Tina De Bear and Danni De Bear, for giving her an opportunity to take part in the competition, and all judges for their her.

Katelynn also expressed thanks to her proud parents, Joy and Jancy, for believing in her, and giving her the confidence and support to walk on the stage.

If you would like to sponsor Katelynn in the ‘Regency International Pageant’ in Las Vegas, please get in touch with the family.