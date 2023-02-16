Son of Tyrone rugby legend designs outfit for Rihanna

THE son of a Tyrone rugby legend has written his name into the sporting and fashion history books, after designing a glamorous outfit for Rihanna to wear at the Super Bowl half-time show.

Under the twinkling lights of State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona, and in front of the eyes of more than 100 million people, Rihanna glowed as she donned a sophisticated scarlet outfit, designed just for her, by Jonathan Anderson, who was handpicked for the task.

And, to make the striking garment even more iconic, was that the Barbadian singing star wore it as she announced to the world that she was pregnant.

Advertisement

Jonathan, who is the creative director at the luxury Spanish fashion house, Loewe, and founder of his very own label, JW Anderson, described the moment as ‘unforgettable’.

“I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment,” he said in a statement on social media. “Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream.”

Jonathan’s father is legendary Sixmilecross rugby player, Willie Anderson, who won 27 caps for Ireland, before coaching at Ulster, Scotland, Leinster, and London Irish.

Designing a gown for the Superbowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, is an incredible accomplishment – and, understandably, Willie beamed with pride when he spoke to the Ulster Herald about his son’s exceptional talents.

“Jonathan’s mum and I are so proud of him,” Willie said. “To have been selected to design the dress is a fantastic achievement.

“He was then invited to Arizona, where the NFL final was being played [between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs], along with a number of others to design an outfit for the pop star.

“She must have liked his outfit the most, as it was his design that was picked. He was just delighted.

Advertisement

“It wont be very long till he so famous that I will just be known as Jonathan Anderson’s dad!” Willie said.