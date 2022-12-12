Street Style: A mixed bag of fashion choices this week

Nicole Moody
Age: 17.
Hometown: Omagh.
Occupation: Student.
Tell me about your outfit
It’s cosy.
Describe your style
Casual.
Who influences your style?
Boy George.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Gucci Shoes.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
My handbag.
Niamh McAndrews
Age: 17.
Hometown: Irvinestown.
Occupation: Student.
Tell me about your outfit
I’ve went for a cool, cosy outfit. Gotta keep warm in this weather!
Describe your style
Whatever is clean.
Who influences your style?
My friend, Nicole Moody!
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My Ted Baker bag.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Socks.
Alan Reign
Age: 20.
Hometown: Omagh.
Occupation: Choreographer.
Tell me about your outfit
These are my work clothes – and I’ve layered up because it’s cold!
Describe your style
It’s minimal; all black with accents of white and silver.
Who influences your style?
Simplicity.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My Srhythm headset, at £60.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Headsets.
Conor Duncan
Age: 22.
Hometown: Omagh.
Occupation: B&M.
Tell me about your outfit
It’s a red jacket with a white hoodie, black cargos, and off white shoes.
Describe your style
Loud and bold.
Who influences your style?
NYSL.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
An Armani gold watch.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
NY City Jersey at £120.