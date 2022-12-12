Street Style: A mixed bag of fashion choices this week

Nicole Moody

Age: 17.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit

It’s cosy.

Describe your style

Casual.

Who influences your style?

Boy George.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Gucci Shoes.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

My handbag.

Niamh McAndrews

Age: 17.

Hometown: Irvinestown.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit

I’ve went for a cool, cosy outfit. Gotta keep warm in this weather!

Describe your style

Whatever is clean.

Who influences your style?

My friend, Nicole Moody!

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Ted Baker bag.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Socks.

Alan Reign

Age: 20.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Choreographer.

Tell me about your outfit

These are my work clothes – and I’ve layered up because it’s cold!

Describe your style

It’s minimal; all black with accents of white and silver.

Who influences your style?

Simplicity.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Srhythm headset, at £60.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Headsets.

Conor Duncan

Age: 22.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: B&M.

Tell me about your outfit

It’s a red jacket with a white hoodie, black cargos, and off white shoes.

Describe your style

Loud and bold.

Who influences your style?

NYSL.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

An Armani gold watch.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

NY City Jersey at £120.