Street Style: An all-male line up this week

Wojtek Pabjan
Age: 21
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Kerry Foods
Tell us about your outfit.
Money buys happiness, when it comes to clothing!
Describe your style
Simple, but effective.
Who influences your style?
My Instagram ads.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
A pair of £500 shoes. I’m currently wearing them, but, sadly, they don’t look as good anymore.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Jordans trainers, or no-go.
Jack McMaster
Age: 20
Hometown: Sixmilecross
Occupation: Business student
Tell us about your outfit
I’m wearing a grey Jack and Jones hoodie, with Adidas tracksuits and grey Adidas runners.
Describe your style
I like casual sports style outfits, and slim-fit tracksuits.
Who influences your style?
Sports stars; mainly footballers.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Levis shoes, at £85.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
A nice watch always completes the look for me.
Kian McQuigg
Age: 18
Hometown: Fivemiletown
Occupation: Part-time retail worker
Tell us about your outfit
I’ve got a quarter-zip and a fur hood jacket, paired with some Jordan trainers, which keep me warm.
Describe your style
I’m really just into anything you can wear under a puffer jacket – and I’m wearing a pair of shoes that make me look taller!
Who influences your style?
Footballers.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
I’d say a £200 pair of shoes or football boots.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
AirPods.
Tyrone McPhillips
Age: 18
Hometown: Killyclogher
Occupation: Certified forklift driver
Tell us about your outfit
I just wear something comfortable.
Describe your style
It’s whatever I feel comfortable with to express myself.
Who influences your style?
I would say my friends would influence my style.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My Nike Air Forces trainers.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Chains.