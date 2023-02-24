Street Style: An all-male line up this week

Wojtek Pabjan

Age: 21

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Kerry Foods

Tell us about your outfit.

Money buys happiness, when it comes to clothing!

Describe your style

Simple, but effective.

Who influences your style?

My Instagram ads.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A pair of £500 shoes. I’m currently wearing them, but, sadly, they don’t look as good anymore.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Jordans trainers, or no-go.

Jack McMaster

Age: 20

Hometown: Sixmilecross

Occupation: Business student

Tell us about your outfit

I’m wearing a grey Jack and Jones hoodie, with Adidas tracksuits and grey Adidas runners.

Describe your style

I like casual sports style outfits, and slim-fit tracksuits.

Who influences your style?

Sports stars; mainly footballers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Levis shoes, at £85.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A nice watch always completes the look for me.

Kian McQuigg

Age: 18

Hometown: Fivemiletown

Occupation: Part-time retail worker

Tell us about your outfit

I’ve got a quarter-zip and a fur hood jacket, paired with some Jordan trainers, which keep me warm.

Describe your style

I’m really just into anything you can wear under a puffer jacket – and I’m wearing a pair of shoes that make me look taller!

Who influences your style?

Footballers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

I’d say a £200 pair of shoes or football boots.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

AirPods.

Tyrone McPhillips

Age: 18

Hometown: Killyclogher

Occupation: Certified forklift driver

Tell us about your outfit

I just wear something comfortable.

Describe your style

It’s whatever I feel comfortable with to express myself.

Who influences your style?

I would say my friends would influence my style.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Nike Air Forces trainers.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Chains.