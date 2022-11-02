Street Style: Check out the style on Omagh High Street

Sean McKenna

Age: 26.

Hometown: Gortin.

Occupation: Sales and marketing.

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes are from River Island, the chinos are from Cuba, my shirt is Eterna and my jacket is from Cuba.

Describe your style

It depends on the occasion. Usually it’s sporty, smart or casual.

Who influences your style?

Instagram, and Cathal McCullagh.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A £300 coat.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

An earring or a watch.

Harry Mollan

Age: 21.

Hometown: Irvinestown.

Occupation: Furniture deliverer.

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes are Nike, my jeans are Boohoo, my t-shirt is from HMV, and my jacket is from ASOS.

Describe your style

Alternative punk.

Who influences your style?

Rock singers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A hoody.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Shoes.

Ghost McKenna

Age: 18.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Art student.

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes are Doc Martens, and my jeans t-shirt and hoody have been passed down.

Describe your style

I have quite an alternative style. It’s a bit grungy and casual.

Who influences your style?

Jazmin Bean.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Doc Martens.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Collars and necklaces.

Marta Gzella

Age: 18.

Hometown: Irvinestown.

Occupation: Waitress.

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes are from Pull and Bear, my leggings and top are from Dunnes, and my denim jacket is from ASOS.

Describe your style

Basic casual.

Who influences your style?

My mum.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A coat.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A handbag.