Street Style: Fashion forward on Omagh high street

Ryan Boyd

Age: 19.

Hometown: Drumquin.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit…

Brown boots, jeans, grey hoodie and my jacket.

Describe your style?

Comfortable, plenty of pockets.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

£80 boots.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Brown boots.

Michaela McNamee

Age: 38.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Chef.

Tell me about your outfit…

Casual, comfy.

Describe your style?

Quirky, retro.

Who influences your style?

No-one in particular.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

£320 on a necklace I’ve never even worn.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

A beanie.

Monica Steinborn

Age: 36.

Hometown: Krakow, Poland.

Occupation: Factory Worker.

Tell me about your outfit…

TK Maxx coat and jeans.

Describe your style?

Comfortable and cosy.

Who influences your style?

Just myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

£80 for a coat.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Necklaces.

Cara Gormley

Age: 32.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Optical assistant.

Tell me about your outfit…

Suit for work underneath and my hat and scarf is from Primark.

Describe your style?

Trendy and fashionable.

Who influences your style?

Social media.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Michael Kors bag.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Red lipstick – wouldn’t leave the house without it.