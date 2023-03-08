Street Style: Fashion on Omagh’s High Street

Lisa Brannigan

Age: 47

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Volunteer

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing a French top from Poundland, my jacket is from a charity shop, while my leggings are from Menary’s, and my shoes are from Mother – London, purchased seven years ago, and just worn today.

Describe your style

As I’ve got older, my style has gotten better and trendy. It definitely used to be more old school.

Who influences your style?

My mother.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A ring, at £250.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Doc Martens.

Aoife Mulholland

Age: 19

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Barista at Bob & Berts

Tell me about your outfit

It’s my casual, everyday wear.

Describe your style

I dress mostly for comfort and warmth.

Who influences your style?

I mainly just wear what feels comfortable, and I dress depending on my mood on the day.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Probably the boots I’m wearing, as they cost roughly £40.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A leather jacket, or my watch.

Tam Connors

Age: 17

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

Anything I get my hands on, really.

Describe your style

Urban.

Who influences your style?

My granddad.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Probably my watch.

What is your most have fashion accessory?

My leather jacket.

John McQuade

Age: 27

Hometown: Seskinore

Occupation: Doctor

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing my grey overcoat which I got in Scotland, and my wool jumper is from Magee’s in Donegal town, my black t-shirt is from Pull&Bear, my jeans from ASOS, and my black shoes are Vans.

Describe your style

I like to dress smart, so I look like a young professional.

Who influences your style?

I sometimes take inspiration from people I see on Instagram, and from celebrities.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

I got a camel brown Tommy Hilfiger overcoat from Enniskillen recently that was well-reduced, and I really love it.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

I don’t really accessorise, but maybe it’s something I should think about!