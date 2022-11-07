Street Style: Fashionista’s galore in Omagh

Ahmed

Age: 18.

Hometown: Daraa, Syria.

Occupation: Barber at Authentic Turkish Barbers, Omagh.

Tell me about your outfit

I chose this style myself because the colours match.

Describe your style

I don’t try too hard for my style, I try to buy from my cousins in Turkey. I choose similar clothes for my friends so we can match.

Who influences your style?

No one really influences my style, me and my friends would choose clothes for eachother.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Boss jacket for £250.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Storm watches.

Max Reilly

Age: 18.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: College Connect in South West College.

Tell me about your outfit

I’d say I’m alternative and unique. I like to dress differently and extreme in all black.

Describe your style

I’d say it is ‘different’. I like to stand out from the norm, and express myself.

Who influences your style?

I’m creative too. I set my own style, but I’d say I take inspiration from Maryln Manson.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing of jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Collars. I have would be about £40- £50.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Collars from Shein.

Jack Rodgers

Age: 18.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Shop attendant at Ice Off-licence.

Tell me about your outfit

I bought the fleece today to keep me warm because of the weather as I have my work uniform underneath.

Describe your style

Usually, I would wear t-shirts with a printed design and cargos shorts. Id say my outfits are ‘very Bogans like’. If I’m not wearing printed T-shirts, I would wear soft coloured shirts like yellow or pink. I quite like shopping from Pull & Bear and Primark.

Who influences your style?

No one in particular, my friends are rugby people and farmers, so my style is quite different compared to them. I would like to go to university in Belfast or Derry because people can wear what they want up there without being judged.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing of jewellery you’ve ever bought?

White Converse or Lactose shoes at £90.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Printed T-shirts with a rapper on it or soft coloured shirts.

Eli Hanley

Age: 18.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: College Connect at South West College.

Tell me about your outfit

Today i’m wearing clothes that are comfy and alternative.

Describe your style

Modern goth or emo.

Who influences your style?

My mum and my friends at college giving me confidence to express myself how I want to.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing of jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Vans shoes at £70.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Any kind of skirt is a must for anyone’s wardrobes.