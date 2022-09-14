Street Style: ‘smart casual’ meets ‘comfy colourful’

Mairead Curran

Age: 22

Hometown: Dromore

Occupation: Creché worker

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are Converse, jeans are River Island and top is Harper and Lewis.

Describe your style

Casual and comfortable.

Who influences your style?

Nobody.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Shoes.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A bag.

Sophie Laird

Age: 23.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Fashion graduate.

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are from Primark, top, trousers and blazer is Zara and bag is Topshop.

Describe your style

Smart casual.

Who influences your style?

I love thrift shopping, like to put my own twist on things.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Designer bag.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Sunglasses, to keep the hair back.

Niamh McCallion

Age: 19

Hometown: Limavady

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are from Adidas, jeans are New Look and jumper is Ted and Stitch.

Describe your style

Comfy and colourful.

Who influences your style?

Instagram.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Nike trainers.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Scrunchie.

Niall McCallion

Age: 18

Hometown: Limavady

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are from Converse, jeans are River Island, T-shirt is Red Nose Day, shirt is Primark.

Describe your style

I’ve got no idea.

Who influences your style?

Brother.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Ted Baker shirt.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Jumper.