Fears over the future of riverside walkway in Strabane

RESIDENTS in Strabane are being urged to resist proposals that could see one side of the River Mourne walkway demolished – if the cheapest option is chosen.

The walkway, once a popular route for dog walkers and pedestrians, has been in a state of disrepair for years and was first closed in February 2017 due to severe erosion. Local campaigners, including Councillor Raymond Barr, have been calling for its full reinstatement ever since.

A position paper on the walkway’s future, due to be discussed today by the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, includes an option to completely demolish the eastern side of the path – a move Cllr Barr says is unacceptable.

“This position paper introduced a number of options on the walkway’s future, one of which was to completely demolish it on one side rather than fix it up to a standard in which it can be used,” Cllr Barr told the Chronicle. “I, along with community groups and local residents, are now taking a stance against any proposed demolition.

“Repairing such a vital walkway in Strabane should have happened before now and the length of time it’s taken to get this far is unacceptable. I am imploring locals to get involved and fight back against any proposal to rid the town of a walkway that people would gladly use if they had the chance.”

Ivan Barr of the Melmount Community Forum echoed the call for action, saying the walkway is “not a luxury, it is a vital community asset, serving countless individuals who rely upon it for their health and wellbeing.”

He added, “Strabane does not have a lot of amenities so council should be making a priority of retaining the amenities we do have through investment. It’s unacceptable that the walkway has been left to rot on what I term as a very long finger.”