Final Word: And exactly what age are you?

By Paul Moore

As one grows older there is the nagging concern that one is supposed to behave in certain ways. So, for example, there is an expectation that certain types of clothing will be deemed unsuitable for maturity and hence the jeans, hoodies, trainers and t-shirts are directed to the back of the wardrobe to be replaced by ‘sensible’ slacks, shoes that do not need to be tied (or even better have velcro fasteners), shirts in lurid colours or, conversely, lacking any identifiable colours at all and a beige jacket with a zip because buttons will soon be beyond us. (For the record finding the start of a zip is the equal, if not superior to, operating buttons.)

Recently these expectations have, to be fair, been challenged by role models such as Jeff Goldblum but his lead is not easy to follow on a cold winter’s afternoon in Fintona without feeling somewhat vulnerable. If only there was some research to suggest we have been wrong in our assumptions about becoming mature, some sign that we need to re-think our view of getting older.

Enter Professor Duncan Astle and his team from Cambridge University who have just released a study which argues that there are in fact five ‘epochs’ or turning points of human brain development, changes taking place at the key ages of nine, sixty-six and eighty-three. The astute amongst you will have noticed that we are missing a pivotal age here and that is because it is the most important and needs to be analysed carefully especially in relation to men. After nine the study says we enter the age of puberty or adolescence and this lasts until the age of thirty-two! In one single statement my life now made sense. All those years when I was carrying the constant worry, and criticism from others, that I needed to grow up when I was in fact merely playing out my adolescence.

The full impact of this study was such that it made me undertake a little research of my own. A summary of the articles on adolescence, completed for clarity on my behalf by AI, suggested that in men the following symptoms are prevalent: Mood swings and heightened emotions. A search for identity and independence. An increased peer focus. Self-consciousness and body image. Cognitive development and risk-taking behaviours.

Given the symptoms I now think that the capping of adolescence at thirty-two might be a tad premature. I can vouch for the fact that even at twice that age mood swings and heightened emotions are stronger than ever. For example I can cry at the drop of a hat if someone is kind to a dog on Instagram and any mention of Liverpool Football Club can lead to me wanting to wreck any object within touching distance.

As for searching for identity and independence I still have no idea who I am or what I am going to be when I grow up other than a growing sad awareness that I am probably never going to win the Isle of Man Senior TT.

As for succumbing to peer pressure I am now entirely dependent on my colleagues to ensure that I am in the right room for the right meeting and that I do not throw an unwarranted metaphorical hand grenade into whatever seance (sorry, meeting), I find myself in. My cognitive development is readily apparent in my continual strategy planning or as others like to call it writing myself notes so I do not forget what the day holds or why I am in a particular room in the house.

Finally, I collapse into depression if I am not told I am looking well and would ask if walking up stairs rather than taking the lift constitutes risk-taking behaviour.

So there you have it. Adolescence in men could possibly outlive them chronologically. As for women and adolescence I could not say. My risk-taking behaviour has not reached that monumental level of stupidity just yet.