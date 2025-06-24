Urgency demanded over plans for new Coalisland sports centre

MID Ulster District Council is under pressure to press ahead with the long-awaited redevelopment of Gortgonis Leisure Centre and playing fields in Coalisland.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the council’s Development Committee, Cllr Nuala McLernon urged urgency with the project. “The community of Coalisland can’t wait no longer. They’re frustrated at the fact that there’s been no movement in this, and they haven’t seen any boots on the ground,” she said.

Approved in 2022, the proposed redevelopment includes a new community hall, gym, day-care facilities, and associated accommodation. It also promises a floodlit 3G pitch, six-lane running track and outdoor play areas.

Advertisement

Cllr McLernon stressed the importance of starting key elements immediately.

“Gortgonis track is a focal part of my town and it has been for many years. The community needs and deserves a first-class facility. We need the play park there for children to play. We need to see an improved pitch for the footballers. We need to see the improvement works done on the track.”

She proposed that the project ‘commence the works in a phased approach, and start to deliver on the three key areas of the project, the track, the pitch and the play park, ASAP’.

Cllr McLernon also requested clarity on the MUSA (Multi-Use Sports Area) redevelopment.

“I want us to make our best efforts to try and coordinate, so we can cause the least amount of disruption… because the people of the town want to see the work starting as soon as,” she added.

Responding, Strategic Director of Communities and Place Ryan Black confirmed progress.

He said, “We are in the process of organising a DEA meeting to bring the local members together to review the scheme at Gortgonis… We hope to have a date in the diary over the next number of weeks.”

Advertisement

He added that the MUSA project was ‘on site at the minute’ and they were ‘working towards a completion date of November of this year’.

Cllr Malachy Quinn seconded the phased approach.

“We deserve a fantastic facility in Coalisland… phasing is probably the best way of moving this project forward.”