Flower-picking in Newtownstewart to support cancer charity

AS the sunshine graced the Tyrone sky in recent weeks there was only one thing that could further brighten up the days… some sunflower picking!

Having first opened their gates two weeks ago for a string of family events, Lynsey Evans’ family farm on the Old Castle Road in Newtownstewart is now welcoming the general public to both enjoy the views and pick their own sunflowers – all for a worthy cause.

“Our gates are open every day from 9am to 9pm,” said Lynsey.

“We have cutters at the gate along with an honesty box where we welcome donations.”

Lynsey said that 10 per-cent of the money raised will be donated to Cancer Focus.

“Cancer Focus have a local branch based in Newtownstewart, so it’s a great opportunity to support a local charity,” Lynsey explained.

Having been growing sunflowers since 2020, in 2022 Lynsey held a private event in which they were able to raised money to help fund cancer treatment for a friend who has sadly since passed away.

However, this is now the first year that the sunflower patch is open to the general public.

“It’s been really good so far,” said Lynsey. “I think a big part of the draw is that we have red sunflowers as well as yellow.

“It’s something different and it offers a nice bit of variety.

“We have been really well supported so far and overall it has been fantastic.”

Lynsey also praised numerous local businesses and traders who have attended the farm in recent weeks to serve up food, drink and various other treats.

With the roaring success of this year so far, Lynsey said, “It has got me thinking about more events that we could hold on the farm, but we’ll see what happens down the line!”