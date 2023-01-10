Dungannon chef to take the reins at Lough Erne

A CHEF who started his impressive career as an ambitious 13-year-old after securing his first paid job as a porter in a hotel in Dungannon is taking charge of the culinary team at one of the North’s top wedding venues.

Stephen Holland, the current Executive Head Chef at the Lough Erne Resort, will replace the Fermanagh luxury hotel’s highly-respected culinary director, Noel McMeel, who has formally announced his intention to step down after 15 years in the role.

But, as the Tyrone man explained, it was in his first job in Dungannon that he got the taste for life as a chef.

“I have very fond memories of my time there and the learning was second-to-none. In fact, I still use and practice many of the skills I learnt there today,” Mr Holland said.

“Whilst studying at college I also worked at the luxurious Castle Leslie Estate under the leadership of Noel McMeel which is where I first met someone who has become a massive figure within the Irish food scene,” he added.

Following his studies Mr Holland spent some time in an events’ company before setting off to travel the world where he cooked in some of the best establishments in USA, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand.

During his 12-plus years at the Lough Erne Resort, the top chef has cooked for world leaders including US President, Barak Obama and British Prime Minister, David Cameron – but he counts meeting his wife, Rachael – a colleague at the resort – as among his greatest achievements.

Meanwhile, Mr McMeel, who advised senior executives at the Resort some time ago that he wished to explore other professional opportunities and begin a new chapter in his life, says he has no doubt the resort’s treasured culinary offering is in safe hands.

He said, “I genuinely believe Stephen is someone who is not only well-educated and highly-experienced, but highly-skilled, well-respected in the culinary world, a trusted mentor and an inspirational leader for his team of chefs.

“I am honoured to pass on the ‘whites’ to a trusted friend and colleague who has over the years has become an exceptional leader. I have no doubt the dining experience here will go from strength-to-strength under his guidance.”