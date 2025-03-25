Former Miss NI Joanne to open gallery in honour of beloved mum

A gallery and creative hub designed to inspire and nurture artistic talent is the aim of a new artistic hub which is set to open at the Linen Green, Dungannon.

Titled ‘STArt’, the hub will be launched by local artist Joanne Salley – the brains behind the operation – this Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 30) in honour of her late mum.

STArt will host a special taster session, offering visitors the chance to experience a creative, hands-on activity with their loved ones.

Joanne, a passionate artist and educator, has had an extraordinary journey.

From a childhood spent sketching on every available surface to winning the ‘Miss Northern Ireland’ title in 1998, her path has been anything but conventional.

Despite the glamour of the pageant world, she remained dedicated to her artistic ambitions, completing her degree at Ulster University before pursuing postgraduate studies at Cambridge.

She then embarked on a teaching career at the prestigious Harrow School before moving into the world of high-end art sales and commissions.

The seeds of STArt were planted in 2020, but Joanne put the project on hold when her mother Norinda was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

She returned to Dungannon, but sadly lost her mum a short time later.

Her loss gave her a renewed purpose and she was determined to complete the project she had discussed with her mum.

‘Deeply personal’

Joanne said that opening STArt on Mother’s Day is ‘a deeply personal tribute’ to the woman who championed her artistic dreams and inspired her teaching ethos.

“My mother always supported my creative journey and believed in the value of teaching art to others,” Joanne shared.

“STArt is not just a gallery; it’s a space for learning, exploration, and community.

“It’s my way of honouring her and recognising all the mothers who sacrifice their dreams for their children.”

Located in the Linen Green, STArt will serve as both an exhibition space and an art school.

Joanne will offer courses and workshops in clay work, painting, printing, and drawing for all ages and abilities.

She also envisions hosting artist talks and workshops to showcase the immense breadth of talent across Ireland.

Balancing life between Dungannon and London, where she has built a strong following as an art tutor, Joanne is excited to bring her wealth of experience back home.

“Starting a business can be daunting, but I regret not doing this sooner,” Joanne reflected.

“Every day I’m reminded of why I STArted.”

To celebrate its launch, STArt will open its doors from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, March 30, offering visitors the opportunity to try their hand at pottery in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

For more information, visit STArt’s Instagram at: www.instagram.com/letstartwithart or email: jo@joannesalleyart.com