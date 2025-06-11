Free lessons for young people who want to go fishing

FREE fishing lessons are to be offered for young people in the Castlederg and Aghyaran areas.

The lessons, which will be provided by members of the Derg Valley Community Angling Club, will start on June 30 at Mitchell Park at 7pm.

The first lesson is for young people from Castlederg, while another evening is being offered for young people from Aghyaran.

Advertisement

Both groups will be invited to Birchwood Trout Fishery in the coming weeks to complete their training.

All gear will be supplied free of charge and parents are also welcome to come along to the training.

For more details and to book a place, contact the angling club through Facebook or email castlederganglersclub@hotmail.co.uk