Funding secured to upgrade facilities at Dungannon Park

Funding has been secured to complete upgrade works at Dungannon Park.

The money from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Active Travel Programme will facilitate upgrades to lighting on the pedestrian/cycle route as well as additional safety surfacing works.

Mid Ulster District Council, which manages the park, said it is anticipated the works will be completed this year.

Welcoming the funding announcement, chair of the council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome this vital funding for Active Travel improvements in Dungannon Park. Investing in safe, accessible routes for walking, cycling, and wheeling makes our community greener, healthier, and more connected.

“This project will enhance our park for everyone – families, commuters, and visitors alike – while supporting our commitment to sustainable travel. My thanks to the Department for Infrastructure for their support in making Mid Ulster a better place to live and move.”

Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins said: “Creating cleaner and greener connections is one of my department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future and I am pleased that my Department is able to provide capital funding support to this project. I am committed to supporting councils to realise their ambitions and will continue to work with them to develop their longer-term plans for greenways and other active travel related facilities.

“By working together, we can encourage more people to consider walking, wheeling and cycling as part of their daily routine. This is not just good for the environment but is also beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing. I wish Mid Ulster District Council every success with this project.”