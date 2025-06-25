Gardeners inspired by how Seskinore couple transformed their land

NATURE lovers and conservation enthusiasts celebrated the power of rewilding and the beauty of the natural world during a special talk with Bob Salisbury.

Titled ‘Gone Wild with Bob Salisbury’, the event last Thursday invited and encouraged audiences to discover how one couple’s passion for nature transformed a neglected 17-acre site near Seskinore into a thriving wildlife sanctuary.

For over 20 years, Rosemary and Bob Salisbury have dedicated themselves to restoring natural habitats, creating a haven for biodiversity that has earned national acclaim.

Their remarkable journey has been featured on TV and radio, and their award-winning project stands as a testament to what’s possible through patience, vision, and ecological commitment.

At the heart of the event was a captivating presentation by Bob Salisbury, who shared the story behind the couple’s acclaimed book, ‘Field of Dreams’.

Through a rich tapestry of photographs and personal reflections, attendees witnessed the dramatic transformation of the land – from barren ground to biodiverse sanctuary.

The event offered something for everyone, from conservationists and gardeners to those simply curious about reconnecting with nature.

A celebration of nature’s resilience and a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with care and commitment to the environment, Salisbury’s talk delivered both inspiration and practical insights into sustainable land management and the benefits of working with nature.