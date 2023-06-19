Gardening workshop to take place at Dungannon Park

Learning how to grow vegetables in a way that reduces your carbon footprint is the aim of a workshop taking place at Dungannon Park next week.

On Wednesday, June 21, the second ‘grow green’ session will be held at the fishing lodge in the park to educate gardeners of all abilities about how they can help combat climate change.

The half-hour classes will be delivered by Yvonne Zellmann from ‘Y.Z. Feels to be True’, who will explain how to grow your own fruit and vegetables on a budget, and in a way that doesn’t harm the environment, reduce carbon footprint, and adapt gardening practices to our changing climate.

Group bookings are also possible, and gardeners of all levels are welcome to come along.

The classes will focus on fruit, veg, herbs, and edible flowers. Yvonne will also explain the use of natural resources in the vegetable garden; looking at a range of techniques and methods to protect, conserve and make best use of soil, water, energy and natural habitats and wildlife to create a healthy, productive food garden.

There are three time slots available on the evening.

Session one will take place a t 6.30pm-7pm; Session two will take place from 7.15pm-7.45pm; and Session three will take place from 8pm-8.30pm.

Book your session by calling Dungannon Park on 028 8772 8690. The cost is £3/per person.

For more information, please contact Michael McGlade, Mid Ulster District Council, at ‘michael.mcglade@ midulstercouncil.org’ or telephone 03000132132 or mobile: 07803505480.