God Slot: A New Year: Food for the sacred journey

By Fr Declan Boland

There is something magical and exciting about the start of a New Year. We hold many hopes, plans and expectations in our hearts as well as a little anxiety about what lies ahead. We have much hope and trust in our God who journeys with us, who will sustain us through every challenge in the weeks and months ahead. However, we must do our part to co-operate with the grace which is generously given to us. We must make prayer a daily, unskippable part of our journey through 2026.

The old maxim, “pray as you can, not as you can’t,” is as true as ever. We can talk about it, preach about it, read about it, but unless we actually discipline ourselves to commune daily with the Source of all blessing, our lives will be lacking – and it will be very easy for events and pressure to overwhelm us. The psalmist tells us that God is the one “who gives us the wild ox’s strength.” If we are one with the Source then all things are possible.

Jesus did not give many instructions on how to pray, but the few he gave are hugely significant. We hear in Mt. Ch 6: 5-6, “And when you pray do not imitate the hypocrites: they love to say their prayers standing up in the synagogues, and at the street corners for people to see them. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward. But when you pray, go to your private room, shut yourself in, and pray to your Father who is in that secret place, and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.”

I want you to reflect on this text. The private room can be understood at two levels, the private room of your heart, or finding an actual physical place apart where you are fully open to the Divine. So, dear reader in 2026…

I am really encouraging you to find that physical space, apart from all noise and distraction, where you allow yourself to be fully open to God. It may not be easy but it is worth finding. In truth without that anchor we are like boats drifting aimlessly on the surface of the sea, pulled here and there by the currents of the tide.

Your ‘private room’ could be the corner of your bedroom, or if you are lucky, a spare room in the house, or some area where you can return to daily on a regular basis for spiritual sustenance. It could be sitting on the landing, when the house is all quiet, early in the morning or late at night, or some box room or wherever, a place where you bring your tired overwrought soul to be renewed and refreshed. You may be surprised at the opportunities you have in this regard when you put your mind to it.

I would suggest that you bring a chair to your sacred space and even have a small table or altar there with your favourite bible, rosary beads or special books; a crucifix, a picture or some stones or driftwood that you have picked up on the beach. The possibilities here are endless. Not clutter however, but enough of a focus to draw you in on a regular basis. Regularity is the key. When you sit down, take the second part of the teaching by Jesus on prayer to heart: Matthew Ch 6:7-8, “In your prayers do not babble as the gentiles do, for they think that by using many words they will make themselves heard. Do not be like them: Your Father knows what you need before you ask him. So you should pray like this.” He then taught them the Lord’s Prayer.

When you are sitting choose a sacred word as the symbol of your intention to consent to God’s presence and action within. Use a word of one or two syllables such as, God, Abba, Father, Mother, Mary, Amen, love, joy, peace, mercy, silence, stillness, faith or trust. Next, sitting comfortably and with your eyes closed, settle briefly, and silently introduce the sacred words. You don’t say it aloud but rather it is sounded interiorly. When you get distracted with thoughts, memories, past events, images, feelings, body sensations, return ever so gently to the sacred word. At the end of the prayer period (roughly 20 minutes) remain in silence with eyes closed for a couple of minutes.

Some people like to light a candle (be very careful here) or listen to soft music before they begin. This type of prayer is not meant to replace the other forms of prayer you were using but rather to act like an umbrella covering all the other types. The focus of this prayer (Centering Prayer) is the deepening of our relationship with the living Christ. That is my deepest desire for you in 2026.