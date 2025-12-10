Gortin park comes alive with creatures and characters

FAMILIES from across Tyrone descended upon Gortin Glens at the weekend for a wonderful outdoor experience filled with colourful characters, woodland creatures and creativity.

Delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, from the moment visitors arrived to the ‘The Wandering Stick’s Festive Adventure’ event they were greeted by The Winter Wizard, who set the scene with playful storytelling and sensory warm-ups, encouraging adventurers to switch on their eyes and ears before stepping into the forest.

Entering the cosy Gortin Glen Classroom, they were greeted by Navar Willow and Sperrin Soul. Here, the adventure truly began as children and adults created their very own ‘wandering stick’ companion; decorating it, naming it, and whispering its name to bring it to life.

These unique creations then joined their makers on their first big journey through the forest.

Along the trail, Forest Guides introduced families to the towering California Redwood tree and shared fascinating facts about the park’s biodiversity. Characters like Mrs Badger and Holly Berry delighted children with tales of woodland life, while the mischievous Pine Cone Pixie popped up with riddles and surprises.

At the bridge, there was laughter as Mr Pine Marten’s friend added a playful twist to the adventure, and the Reindeer Wrangler brought festive cheer with stories of winter wildlife.

Families learned about the homes of forest creatures, the importance of trees and plants, and even spotted signs of red squirrels along the way. The experience blended education with imagination, making nature come alive in a way that was both magical and meaningful.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that the event ‘created lasting memories’ for families.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors from across the district and beyond to experience the natural beauty of Gortin Glen Forest Park,” he said. “The Wandering Stick’s Festive Adventure was a beautiful event offering families the opportunity to spend precious time together in nature to explore the outdoors and create lasting memories together.”

The festive atmosphere was completed with seasonal treats, including hot chocolate and gingerbread for everyone who took part. Families wrapped up warm, donned their favourite wellies, and embraced the magic of the forest.