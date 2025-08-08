Green-fingered Strabane project connecting people with their food

A GREEN-FINGERED initiative in Strabane and Castlederg is helping locals reconnect with nature, food, and sustainability – one seed at a time.

Now in its fifth week, ‘Sow and Grow’ is a six-week hands-on programme teaching participants how to grow their own fruit and vegetables, understand food sustainability, and even get creative in the kitchen. The project is being delivered through a partnership between Strabane Health Improvement Project (SHIP), Ulster University (UU), and the Derg Valley Care and Healthy Living Centre.

Across three groups, a total of 72 local people will take part by the time the programme wraps up. The first group is now approaching the final stages of their course, with two more groups still to dig in.

Project manager Jarlath McNulty from SHIP says the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The programme is designed so that participants develop a better understanding of nature and the advantages of growing your own fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Each week, participants get practical guidance on growing fruit and vegetables, along with workshops focused on food sustainability and cooking skills. It’s all about empowering people with lifelong knowledge – whether they live in a rural area or a town centre.

“The programme is taking place in Strabane and Castlederg and we will look at the differences between what to grow in a rural and town environment and will work out with participants what sorts of food they can grow themselves,” Mr McNulty explained.

The initiative has been praised not only for its depth but for the way it brings communities together around shared goals – good food, better health, and sustainable living.

“Sow and Grow has been run in conjunction with UU and Derg Valley Care and Healthy Living Centre and over three separate groups 72 people will take part,” he continued.

“We still have two groups to go and the first group is nearly finished. I understand they have really found the programme beneficial and it is a very comprehensive six weeks which teaches a wide range of skills including plant rearing and cooking.”

As the summer sun continues to shine, Sow and Grow is proving that it doesn’t take acres of land to make a big difference – just the right tools, the right mindset, and a little help from your community.