Historic Carrickmore bell recreated during unique project

CRAFTING their own replicas of a beloved Carrickmore bell has given Tyrone folk a chance to, quite literally, get stuck into local history.

Taking place at the Patrician Hall, Carrickmore, the special workshop saw participants learn how to make their own clay replicas of St Colmcille’s Bell under the watchful eye of Anna McGurn – a finalist of ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ in 2022.

The event further featured an engaging heritage talk by Cormac McAleer from Termonmaguirc Historical Society.

Indeed, the story of St Colmcille’s Bell has been passed down through generations and holds a special place in local heritage.

The bell, measuring just over 11 inches in height, was long preserved in Carrickmore and revered for its supposed power to reveal truth: It was said that anyone swearing a false oath upon it would cause the bell to ring, despite it having no tongue.

The bell’s journey is woven deeply into the fabric of Carrickmore’s history. Around 1838, Canon Vincent, the then parish priest, assumed care of the relic before it changed hands several times, ultimately finding a permanent home in the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh.

Remarkably, the bell returned briefly to Carrickmore in August 2000, where it was displayed at Pairc Colmcille to mark the dedication of new facilities for An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille CLG, whose club crest features the bell.

‘Clay with Anna McGurn’ workshop was organised by Mid Ulster Community and Arts Trust, which manages The Patrician Hall, Carrickmore and supported through Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Sustain Sponsorship Programme.

The programme provides multi-annual funding to strengthen organisational capacity and support the delivery of arts, heritage, and cultural programmes and events.

For more information about sponsorship and grant aid visit: www.fermanaghomagh.com.

For more information about upcoming events at The Patrician Hall, please visit their Facebook page.