Historic Drumquin show to be celebrated at special event

  • 15 September 2025
The Drumquin Flower Show of years gone by will come alive again in the village on Culture Night, taking place in the town on Friday, September 19 at 7pm sharp. Photo: Jason McCartan
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 15 September 2025
A special event is being organised this week to celebrate a Tyrone institution.

As part of Culture Night on Friday, September 19, Drumquin Historical Society will commemorate the famous Drumquin Agricultural and Flower Shows of years gone by.

The first show took place in 1868 and is said to have attracted a crowd of over 2,000 people.

Next week’s event begins at 7pm in the Old Mill car park, and will feature vintage machinery displays, traditional games such as tug of war, flower arranging and old-time dancing to music from local musicians.

Afterwards, refreshments will be served in Drumquin Youth Centre, where relatives of past prize-winners will share stories and memories passed down through generations.

